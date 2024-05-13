Recent Deaths: Girten, Boller, Quayle

Timothy Girten of Lander, Wyoming passed away suddenly in Casper, Wyoming at the age of 80. On May 7, 2024. Celebration of Life at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Judith E. Boller passed away peacefully at home on Friday May 10, 2024 surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life for Judi will be held Thursday, May 16th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Lander, with food and fellowship to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Jo Quayle, 87, died with family by her side on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. James Episcopal Church in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.