Out-of-state travel requests, RMS club, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on May 14

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will have seven action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS SkillsUSA students to travel in June 2024 to Atlanta, Georgia for the National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Key Club students to travel in July 2024 to Atlanta, Georgia for the International Convention. Key Club is not requesting funds for travel.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board approve the addition of a Leather Crafting Club at Riverton Middle School starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the architectural terracotta rock work from Ron

Warpness to be incorporated into the TAC Memorial. Mr. Warpness purchased the rock

work several years ago at auction for one dollar. These pieces are from the front of the

original Riverton High School building.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board approve the Series 5000 Revised Policies as presented, including any adjustments made during the work session on first reading.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of District Occupational Therapist Sarah Hancock; District School Psychologist Tiffany Forbis; Jackson Elementary 1st Grade Teacher Kathleen Lyonsmith, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board offer a contract to Bradley Eliason as a Riverton Middle School 6th Grade Math Teacher; Francesca Jones as a Riverton High School Math Teacher; Logan Coleman as a Riverton High School Alternative Program Social Studies Teacher; Gabriela Piplica as a Rendezvous Elementary 1st Grade Teacher effective for the 2024-2025 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

