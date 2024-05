(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) is requesting assistance identifying two suspects involved in a theft that occurred at Safeway in Lander on April 12, according to a post shared on the LPD Facebook page on May 13.

LPD is attempting to identify the female in the blue/white flannel shirt, and/or the female with sunglasses wearing the gray hoodie in the pictures below. h/t LPD h/t LPD h/t LPD



Folks are encouraged to contact Sgt. Millington at 307-332-3401 ext. 5 with any information.

