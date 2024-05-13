County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office May 10/13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Miracle, 19, Rivert, CAST Violation, Available Narrative: none

Contrarez, Sharon, 26, Gardnerville NV, Carson City Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Corbett, John, 27, Riverton, Contempt of Court, Available Narrative: none

Monroe, Camelia, 42, Ethete, Campbell County Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Welch, Treston, 18, Riverton, Contempt of Court, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft, Apodaca Street, Riverton, 3:29 PM, 1 Reported property theft ISD under investigation

Agency Assist: Main Street, Lander, 4:56 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted LPD; all other info redacted

Agency Assist: S Federal Blvd., Riverton, 5:16 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted RPD; all other info redacted

Theft: E Monroe Ave., Riverton, 1:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen gun; under investigation

Property Destruction: Firethorn Lane, Riverton, 4:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of vandalism to sheds

Agency Assist: Forest Drive, Riverton, 9:02 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted RPD; all other info redacted

PI Accident: Highway 789, Shoshoni, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 2 vehicle head on; FCSO assisted WHP

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 141 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 70 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 8 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

21 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 4 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 25 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 168 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 165 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility