Find out who’s ahead! Best Margarita in the 10

The margarita contest is in full swing as bartenders are going head to head to fight for the title of Best Margarita and the chance at $500, courtesy of Comisario Tequila! Voting goes through May 20th, so get out and try some margaritas! Here are the rankings so far….

1) Shannon Hayes of Lander Bar & Coalter Loft – 246 Votes

2) Shi Smith of Cedar Bar – 178 Votes

3) Audrey King of Bar 10 – 125 Votes

Blaine Stafford of Derby Club – 66 Votes

Esperanza Rivera of Liquid Courage 1 – 64 Votes

Elaine Lackey of Midvale Store – 49 votes

Georgia Epperson of Boysen Marina – 29 votes

Lauren Broom of Rustic Pine Tavern – 24 votes

Esperanza Rivera of Liquid Courage 2 – 23 votes

Kayla Leidy of The Depot – 19 votes

Ann Epp of Outlaw Saloon – 16 votes

Isaiah Meyers of Liquid Courage – 15 votes

Kathy Apodaca of Hilltop 12 votes

Angela Perez of Mawmaw’s kitchen – 8 votes

Help your favorite bartender get to the top!

Let the margarita marathon begin! 🎉🍹✨

Please remember to drink responsibly and always plan for a safe ride home.

This year’s Best Margarita in the 10 is sponsored by Tequila Comisario.