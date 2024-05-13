Find out who’s ahead! Best Margarita in the 10

More

    The margarita contest is in full swing as bartenders are going head to head to fight for the title of Best Margarita and the chance at $500, courtesy of Comisario Tequila! Voting goes through May 20th, so get out and try some margaritas! Here are the rankings so far….

    1) Shannon Hayes of Lander Bar & Coalter Loft – 246 Votes
    2) Shi Smith of Cedar Bar – 178 Votes
    3) Audrey King of Bar 10 – 125 Votes
    Blaine Stafford of Derby Club – 66 Votes
    Esperanza Rivera of Liquid Courage 1 – 64 Votes
    Elaine Lackey of Midvale Store – 49 votes
    Georgia Epperson of Boysen Marina – 29 votes
    Lauren Broom of Rustic Pine Tavern – 24 votes
    Esperanza Rivera of Liquid Courage 2 – 23 votes
    Kayla Leidy of The Depot – 19 votes
    Ann Epp of Outlaw Saloon – 16 votes
    Isaiah Meyers of Liquid Courage – 15 votes
    Kathy Apodaca of Hilltop 12 votes
    Angela Perez of Mawmaw’s kitchen – 8 votes

    Help your favorite bartender get to the top!

    Vote Here!

    Let the margarita marathon begin! 🎉🍹✨

    Please remember to drink responsibly and always plan for a safe ride home.

    This year’s Best Margarita in the 10 is sponsored by Tequila Comisario.

