County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 10/13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Doney, Vurnon, 55, Riverton, County Warrant for Manslaughter, Available Narrative: Click here to read more

Wempen, Ahren, 29, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer arrested Arhen Wempen, 29 yoa from Riverton on a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation”

Medicinecloud, Garrett, 39, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out by the front doors; “Garrett Medicinecloud, 39 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .150”

Antelope, Wesley, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “Wesley Antelope, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .322”

Amende, Andrea, 37, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: “While investigating an incident of theft the officer ran a routine check for wants and/or warrants on Andrea Amende, 37 yoa from Riverton and found there was a Fremont County warrant on her for Failure to Appear. She was taken into custody and was also cited for Theft in regards to the original call”

Friday, Danelle, 43, Riverton, Trespassing, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a disorderly subject; “Responding officers told Danelle Friday, 43 yoa from Riverton numerous times that she needed to leave and she refused to do so. She was finally arrested for Trespassing and a warrant check found that she also had a Fremont County arrest warrant for Failure to Appear”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Shoplifting, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who attempted to shoplift; “Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Shoplifting $9.50 worth of tools along with 5 Riverton Municipal warrants for Failure To Appear”

Morado, Sioux, 24, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possible assault but they were slurring their words; “This call was unfounded but the RP: Sioux Morado 24 yoa from Riverton, who had been drinking, was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Returnstowar, Telano, 51, Riverton, Domestic Abuse, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of a domestic situation; “Responding officers arrested Telano Returnstowar, 51 yoa from Riverton after it was determined had struck a 50 yoa female household member in the face. Mister Returnstowar also actively resisted arrest and had to be forcibly taken into custody and he was also charged with Interference”

Yellowfox, Trinity, 18, Riverton, MIP, Available Narrative: RP advised of MIP/MUI; “There were no weapons but one of those involved, Trinity Yellowfox, 18 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MIP with a BAC of .097”

Lajeunesse, Lance, 53, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of a family fight with intoxicated subjects; “Responding officers arrested Lance Lajeunesse, 53 yoa from Riverton after it was determined he had scratched a 26 yoa male household member and pushed him to the ground”

Black, Christopher, 42, Arapahoe, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject assed out by the intersection; “Officer located Christopher Black, 42 yoa from Arapahoe and took him into custody on an active Fremont County arrest warrant”

Yellowbear, Michaela, 25, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possible domestic situation; “Michaela Yellowbear, 25 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic battery and Assault after it was found that she had slapped a 27 yoa male household member and pulled the hair of a 10 yoa female household member”

Lee, Preston, 27, Riverton, Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to break into the apartment who busted the window open and was bleeding everywhere; “Responding officers found Preston Lee, 27 yoa from Riverton standing with his fist poking through a door window he had just broken and arrested him for Destruction of Property”

Monroe, Leo, 33, Ethete, DWUI, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Revocation Warrants, Available Narrative: “RPD officer working DWUI task force in Lander stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and contacted driver who was identified as Leo Monroe, 33 yoa from Ethete. Mister Monroe displayed obvious signs of intoxication and failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and there two warrants out on him for Probation Revocation”

House, Lance, 27, Riverton, Felony Warrant out of Yellowstone County Montana, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject who stole items; “Lance House, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Felony warrant out of Yellowstone County Montana and issued a citation for the shoplifting incident which had triggered the original call”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Traffic Offense: W Sunset Drive, 10:57 AM, Available Narrative: “A 17 yoa Riverton student was cited for Careless Driving in the High School parking lot”

PI Accident: N 16 Street East, 11:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a loud noise, followed by a car horn, and that they could see a car parked “oddly; “A 16 yoa Riverton girl driving a blue 2019 Ford passenger car struck a silver 2012 Chrysler passenger car and a silver 2013 Ford truck which were parked in the 500 blk of N 16th East. The girl was taken to the hospital and investigation continues with possible charges pending”

Possession of a Controlled Substance: N Federal Blvd., 7:22 PM, Available Narrative: “Joel Eastman, 41 yoa from Saint Stephens was cited and released for Possession Of Marijuana”

Assault: N 12 Street East, 2:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had been assaulted; “A report was taken and a citation has been prepared to be served on the 27 yoa male assailant when he is next contacted”

Animal Bite: N Broadway Ave., 5:09 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their grandson was bit by a dog; “The boy was bit on his left arm and suffered puncture wounds and bruising. The owner of the dog then called it back, placed it on a leash and left the area. If the dog and owner are not located the boy will need to receive rabies shots. The dog is described as a Pit Bull with a half white and black face and the owner is described as 45 yoa male, bald and heavy set”

Theft: Pinnacle Drive, 6:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A stolen report was taken on a white 1998 Jeep Cherokee Wyoming plate #10-20481 and it has been entered into NCIC”