Lander City Council to consider water, wastewater utility rate amendments during regular meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes an ordinance on third reading fixing and determining the mill levy necessary to be levied to raise sufficient money by general tax to meet current expenses for the city of Lander for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The council will have the requested city budget read into the minutes, then consider approving the Wind River Visitors Council budget.

There is one resolution on the agenda, amending fees and utility rates for water and wastewater service for 2024-2025.

The council will also consider appointing Jeremy Forbis to the Lander Housing Authority board and approving that group’s 2024 amended bylaws.

Other items on the agenda include:

-a city hangar lease agreement

-a presentation a budget request from Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 851 5221 1211 Passcode: 161322)



Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information, call the City of Lander at 332-2870.