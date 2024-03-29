County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 29, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Balderston, Taiden, 18, Lander, Breach of Peace, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects screaming outside, possibly in an alley

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Lincoln Street, 10:09 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shattered window; unknown suspects

Theft: Goodrich Drive, 3:14 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen license plate; unknown suspects