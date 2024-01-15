County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Francis, Samuel, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject had a warrant

Fox, Lucille, DUI, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated driver

Schamber, Trish, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Thomas, Ivan, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject knocking on doors

Gould, Jasmine, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Mendibles, Kevin, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting

Whiteplume, Brandon, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Main Street, 3:42 PM, Available Narrative: under investigation

Agency Assist: Fremont Street, 9:33 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a downed power line that was on fire; click here to read more