Saturday night power outage affecting over 700 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Lander

UPDATE: As of 12:00 AM, power has been restored.

(Lander, WY) – There are currently over 700 Rocky Mountain Power customers without power as of 11:45 PM on Saturday, January 13, with an estimated restoration time of “before 7:30 AM.”

The Rocky Mountain Power outage map indicates there are 776 customers without power in a concentrated area on the south side of Lander between 5th and 9th Streets, along with three other isolated reports throughout town affecting one customer each.

The first report was made at 8:37 PM.

The current status states that crews have arrived to address the issue, and are in the process of investigating the cause.