County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Woody, Greg, 65, Lander, Probation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Vasquez, Dalen, 21, Fort Washakie, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Teton, Monnie, 18, Fort Washakie, Warrants, MIP, Available Narrative: none

Friday, Alan, 19, Warrants, MIP, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Wyoming Street, 7:44 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen 1969 Chevelle from their garage, along with stolen firearms; LPD notes this call is related to a runaway call involving two 16 year old juveniles who are “possibly heading to Texas;” both calls are currently under investigation

MIP/MUI: Jefferson Street, 4:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 17 year old drinking with other people; 17 year old juvenile cited for MIP for drinking with MIP arrests above