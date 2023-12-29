County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Price, Josh, 37, Lander, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was making harassing phone calls despite a protection order being in place

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Amoretti Street, 10:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised some hit their truck which then hit their car; under investigation

Warrant Service: 11:47 AM, Available Narrative: 41 year old Lander woman Kristina Vanvleet was served 2 LPD Warrants at the jail

PD Accident: N 2nd Street, 12:03 AM, RP advised they struck a parked vehicle, 35 year old Brittany Dailey was cited for: DUS, Expired Registration, No Insurance, Failure to Maintain Lane