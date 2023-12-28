County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 26-28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Sage, Joseph, 42, Lander, FCSO Warrant, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Lincoln Street, 12:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their wife’s car was backed into and they had dashcam footage; under investigation

PD Accident: N 2nd Street, 9:52 AM, Available Narrative: FCSO handled

Animal Carcass: Cliff Street, 10:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of 3 dead deer in neighbor’s yard who no longer lives there