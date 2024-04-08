County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – April 2-8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping under a tree at a local business

Shakespeare, Carlo, 39, Lander, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: none

Scott, John, 66, Cheyenne, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject leaving the parking lot

Surrell, Tyrone, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject

Lewis, Joel, 29, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: none

Hill, Lane, 22, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject jumping into traffic

Lincoln, Ann, 48, Ehtete, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised subject would not give their key back; keys later returned

Medicinecloud, Gheniece, 23, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Quiver, Derek, 38, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: S 4th Street, 6:59 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their truck was broken into; missing pistol, unknown suspects

Theft: Eugene Street, 8:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was broken into; unknown suspects

Theft: Main Street, 3:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft; under investigation