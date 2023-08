(Fremont County, WY) – Today, highs will only reach the mid-70s, which is well below normal, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“The weekend looks unsettled and abnormally cool,” they said. “Highs across the state will range from 10 to 20 degrees below normal. There will be daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A return to near-normal temperatures won’t arrive until the middle of next week.”

Take a peek at the graphic below for the highs near you!

Advertisement

h/t NWSR