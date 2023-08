(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today across the 10 range from 63 degrees in South Pass City to 78 degrees in Shoshoni, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Increasing moisture will bring a better chance of showers and t-storms today, especially across southern Wyoming,” they said. “Locally heavy rain will be possible with any t-storm. A chance of showers and storms continues into the weekend before drying out next week.” h/t NWSR