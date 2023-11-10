Contango donated to four organizations Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – Contango Resources donated to the Riverton High School Key Club, Shoshoni Senior Center, Shoshoni Recreation District, and Shoshoni Schools on Thursday, Nov. 9.
These are just four of Contango’s many donations to the Fremont County community this year.
Contango tries to have the greatest impact across the community with their donations and to give back to those who have helped them somehow.
The donation to the Shoshoni School is going toward their Thanksgiving Wrangler Pack program.
The donation to the RHS Key Club is going toward their Thanksgiving food boxes.
Shoshoni Senior Center’s donation is going toward Thanksgiving meals.
The Shoshoni Recreation District donation is going toward repairs for the schoolhouse in Lysite.