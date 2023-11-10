More

    Contango donated to four organizations Thursday

    Amanda Fehring
    Contango employee Charlie Dewitt & Shoshoni School's Amber Dye

    (Fremont County, WY) – Contango Resources donated to the Riverton High School Key Club, Shoshoni Senior Center, Shoshoni Recreation District, and Shoshoni Schools on Thursday, Nov. 9.

    These are just four of Contango’s many donations to the Fremont County community this year.

    Contango tries to have the greatest impact across the community with their donations and to give back to those who have helped them somehow.

    The donation to the Shoshoni School is going toward their Thanksgiving Wrangler Pack program.

    The donation to the RHS Key Club is going toward their Thanksgiving food boxes.

    Key Club Advisor Francesca Jones & Contango employee Katrena Crimm

    Shoshoni Senior Center’s donation is going toward Thanksgiving meals.

    Contango employee Charlie Dewitt & Shoshoni Senior Center Director Rykki Neale

    The Shoshoni Recreation District donation is going toward repairs for the schoolhouse in Lysite.

    Contango employee Charlie Dewitt & Shoshoni Rec District Director Michelle Rambo
