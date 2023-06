(Riverton, WY) – On Thursday, June 8 Contango employees Katrena Crimm and Elmer Witzel donated a $2,500 check to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Contango Resources.

These funds will go toward purchasing items such as new shields and other necessary protective equipment.

Accepting the check on behalf of the FCSO were Megan Brazil, Jesse Moss, Donovan Detimore, and Delbert Dale.

