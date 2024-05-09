Be the first What’s Grillin’ photo of the week and win a $50 Bunks gift card – AND find out how YOU can be a GRILLED competitor!

The Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest is in full swing, and we want YOU to be part of the fun! We’ve already seen a few mouthwatering submissions, but we know there are plenty more grill masters out there just waiting to showcase their skills. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tongs, fire up the grill, and let’s get this party started!

Here’s the scoop: From now until June 18th, we’re inviting you to share photos of your most delectable grilled creations on Facebook using the hashtag #whatsgrillin and tagging Porter’s Mountain View Supply. Whether you’re grilling up juicy steaks, savory burgers, or even grilled desserts, we want to see it all!

The first prize is a Weber SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill! The second prize will be a grilling bundle from Franks Butcher Shop. But don’t forget about the weekly giveaways! The next photo entry we receive wins a $50 gift certificate to Bunks BBQ food truck.

Who’s ready to be our next Grilled competitor?

Porter’s Supply Co. is firing up the ultimate showdown with the 2nd Annual GRILLED Competition in Riverton, Wyoming! Think CHOPPED meets backyard BBQ, where contestants will craft mouthwatering hamburgers using a mystery basket of ingredients plus one secret surprise.

Last year’s contest was a huge hit and this year, we’re letting YOU get in on the action with a chance to be our third Grilled competitor. Are you up for the challenge? Show off your culinary chops, compete for glory, and claim the title of Grill Master Extraordinaire! Join us on June 15th, the Saturday before Father’s Day, for an epic grilling extravaganza. Fill out the form to throw your apron into the ring and let the grilling games begin! The winner will be picked by random drawing.

The event is for Father’s Day but we didn’t forget about our wonderful moms! It’s Mother’s Day this weekend and we know mom’s be grillin’ too. Stop by Porter’s for a special gift for the mom in your life. They have anything and everything you could ever need for grilling plus much more!

Happy Mother’s Day and Happy Grilling!