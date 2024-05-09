More

    Fremont County Democratic Party Reminds of Affiliation Date Change

    Public Notice
    Public Notice

    Don’t Miss This Date!

    Due to a recent change in the law, you no longer can change your party affiliation on the day you vote. Don’t miss out on your chance to make your voice heard! The deadline to change party affiliation on an existing voter registration is approaching on May 15th. Make sure your voter information is up to date so you can participate in shaping Wyoming’s future!

    Contact the Fremont County Clerk at 332-2405 for more information.

    Advertisement

    You know you are a Democrat if . . .
    1.You believe a woman’s reproductive health care should be between her and her doctor.
    2.You believe the climate is changing.
    3.You see Republican censorship of moderate Republicans as a threat to our political system.
    4.You believe in leaving public lands open to public use

    For more information about the Fremont County Democrats, click here.

    Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Democratic Party

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.