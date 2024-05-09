Fremont County Democratic Party Reminds of Affiliation Date Change

Don’t Miss This Date!

Due to a recent change in the law, you no longer can change your party affiliation on the day you vote. Don’t miss out on your chance to make your voice heard! The deadline to change party affiliation on an existing voter registration is approaching on May 15th. Make sure your voter information is up to date so you can participate in shaping Wyoming’s future!

Contact the Fremont County Clerk at 332-2405 for more information.

You know you are a Democrat if . . .

1.You believe a woman’s reproductive health care should be between her and her doctor.

2.You believe the climate is changing.

3.You see Republican censorship of moderate Republicans as a threat to our political system.

4.You believe in leaving public lands open to public use

For more information about the Fremont County Democrats, click here.

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Democratic Party