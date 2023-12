(Fremont County, WY) – Contango Resources continued their holiday giving on Dec. 8 after giving back in November. Employees Katrena Crimm and Bobby Cornell got to spread the holiday cheer.

Their donations Friday included Shoshoni Schools for their Wrangler Packs and Giving Tree, Central Bank & Trust for their Angel Tree, Riverton Middle School for their student food pantry, and the Riverton High School Key Club to help “Stuff the Bus.” Central Bank & Trust (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Riverton Middle School (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Shoshoni Schools (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)