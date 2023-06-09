Contango donated to the Fremont County Fair Thursday

(Riverton, WY) – On Thursday, June 8 Contango Resources employees Katrena Crimm and Elmer Witzel donated a $3,000 check to the Fremont County Fair.

These funds will go toward fair awards for both live and static exhibits.

“We try to do as much as we can communitywise,” Katrena said about Contango donations.

Their goal with this donation is to spread it out and impact as many youths as possible who participate in the fair.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the fair were Laura Harrington, Pat Hart and Rick Wilmes.

The fair is still accepting donations and would appreciate any community support. Donations can be dropped off at the fair office in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton.