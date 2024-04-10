Consignment Auction this Saturday, April 13th – Western Auction Co.

Western Auction Company presents Consignment Auction

Saturday, April 13th 2024, at 10:00 am

Location: 3445 Chandelle Blvd., Riverton, WY

On the Hill by the Airport

*Viewing will start at 9:00 am

The auctioneer will be Layne Weber.

To view the long list of auction items, click here!

Concessions will be available.

Cash, check, and cards accepted.

LARRY ANESI – 307-349-4181

LAYNE WEBER – 307-331-2222