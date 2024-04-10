More

    Consignment Auction this Saturday, April 13th – Western Auction Co.

    Western Auction Company presents Consignment Auction
    Saturday, April 13th 2024, at 10:00 am

    Location: 3445 Chandelle Blvd., Riverton, WY
    On the Hill by the Airport

    *Viewing will start at 9:00 am

    The auctioneer will be Layne Weber.

    To view the long list of auction items, click here!

    Concessions will be available.

    Cash, check, and cards accepted.

    Please visit our Facebook page for more details and pictures about this auction.

    We can’t wait to see everyone soon!

    LARRY ANESI – 307-349-4181

    LAYNE WEBER – 307-331-2222

