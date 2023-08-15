Commissioners to hold special meeting August 16

Amanda Fehring
2023 Fremont County Commissioners (h/t fremontcountywy.org)

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for a special meeting on Wednesday, August 16 at 8 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 813 4681 7461 Passcode: 454773

Below is the current special meeting agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

8:00 a.m.: Horse Creek Road – discussion on additional funding request from the 1% Infrastructure account

8:10 a.m.: Letter of support for internet project occurring within State of Wyoming

