Commissioners convene on Wednesday, May 3

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 3 starting at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information – Meeting ID: 893 9110 2387 Passcode: 089950

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: SOCIAL SERVICES BUDGET HEARING – HIGH COUNTRY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

9:30 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) ROSEWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION LOTS 9, 10 & 11 REPLAT

B) FUEL SYSTEM BID REVIEW

9:45 A.M.: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MILAN VINICH – PERSONNEL

10:00 A.M. COUNTY TREASURER JIM ANDERSON AND ASSESSOR TARA BERG – REVENUE PROJECTIONS AND ASSESSED VALUATIONS FOR FY 2023-2024

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: MARGARET WELLS AND HAROLD ALBRIGHT – EMS COVERAGE IN CROWHEART AND DUBOIS

10:45 A.M.: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR BRAD MEREDITH

A) CDL TRAINING PAYMENT CONTRACT

B) LATC APPLICATION – TRANSMISSION FLUSH MACHINE

11:00 A.M.: IT SUPERVISOR KEVIN SHULTZ – TEXT MY GOV DEMO

11:45 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – POTENTIAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BUDGET HEARINGS

1:30 P.M.: COUNTY CLERK/ELECTIONS/SECTION 125

2:00 P.M.: ASSESSOR

2:30 P.M.: PUBLIC DEFENDER

2:45 P.M.:

3:00 P.M.: BUILDING MAINTENANCE

3:30 P.M.: EXTENSION

3:45 P.M.: DISTRICT COURT

4:00 P.M.: CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

4:30 P.M.: COUNTY ATTORNEY

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: