Coffee Time: ‘What Band?’ one man band set to perform at grand opening for new lounge at Shoshone Rose Hotel & Casino

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Keith Lawton, a one man band extraordinaire who performs under the nam What Band?

What Band? will be performing at the grand opening of the new lounge at the Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino, on September 8 and 9.

Lawton chatted with us on the phone to tell us his background, how/why he started a one man band, the process for requesting songs for him to play from his available library, and what the heck a Zendrum is.

Advertisement

(You can check out Lawton’s song library and see him in action here.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Lawton below for all the info!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement