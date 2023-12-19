Coffee Time: Tune in for details on the December 21 Westward Heights Care Center Business After Hours event

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Caitlin Delbridge from the Westward Heights Care Facility, which will be hosting their Business After Hours get together on Thursday, December 21.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Care Center, located at 150 Caring Way.

Delbridge was also joined by Owen Sweeney from the Lander Chamber of Commerce, as well as Meghan Manning, the brand new Program and Events Coordinator for the Chamber.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below to hear all about the Business After Hours from Delbridge, Chamber updates from Sweeney, and some background on Manning!





