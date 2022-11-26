Coffee Time: The United Methodist Church Christmas House is where you can get decorations, donate toward Angel Fund, C4C matching fund

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Betsy Richardson and Mary Wendel from the Lander United Methodist Church, who stopped by to talk about the church’s Christmas House, which opened last Thursday, and will go through December 20.

The Christmas House is where folks can get cheap/free Christmas decorations, toys and holiday treats, and Wendel and Richardson shared that they can also donate to two great causes while they are there.

Donations will be split between the Challenge for Charities matching fund and the FCSD #1 Angel Fund (meals for kids who may be in lunch debt), which are tax deductible gifts.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wendel and Richardson below to learn more and get the exact days and hours.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.