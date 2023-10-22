More

    Coffee Time: Teton Therapy chats Tuesday open house, national physical therapy month

    Vince Tropea
    h/t Teton Therapy

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Theresa Shoemaker from Teton Therapy.

    Shoemaker stopped by to talk about National Physical Therapy Month and Teton’s Therapy’s open house coming up this Tuesday, October 24. 

    To hear all about what the open house will entail and some new skills that Shoemaker has recently obtained, check out the full Coffee Time interview below.

