Coffee Time: Pioneer Days Rodeo, Rotary Buffalo BBQ, and Lander Riverfest discussed on a packed Friday Coffee Time

(Lander, WY) – It was a packed show today for KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, with folks stopping by to chat with host Vince Tropea about a number of Fremont County events coming our way.

Julia Stuble and Shelby Rohrbacher from the Lander Rotary filled us in on the annual 4th of July Rotary Buffalo BBQ, which will take place in City Park on the 4th. h/t Lander Rotary image

The interview with Stuble and Rohrbacher begins around the 8 minute 30 second mark.

Paula McCormick from the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) was the next guest for the day, who stopped by to chat about the 2022 Pioneer Days Rodeo happening July 3 and 4 in Lander. h/t LOTRA image

The interview with McCormick begins at the 15 minute 45 second mark.

Wrapping up the hour today was Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center, who filled us in on the various classes available at the LAC (lots of options for kiddos!), the upcoming River Fest, and the importance of Challenge for Charities for local non-profits. h/t Lander Art Center image h/t LAC image

The interview with Boycott begins at the 30 minute 30 second mark.

The full Friday episode of Coffee Time is below.

