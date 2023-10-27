Coffee Time: Mayor Richardson chats Council updates; Chief Peters details this weekend’s multi-jurisdictional DUI team effort

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Mayor Richardson discusses this week’s city council meeting, while Chief Peters reminds folks about trick or treat safety and provides details on the new multi-jurisdictional DUI Team that debuts tonight.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below!

