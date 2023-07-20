Coffee Time: Local musician Fiadh chats about new music video, which debuts tomorrow

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with local musician Fiadh.

Fidah will be releasing a brand new music video for her song “Mother Nature,” tomorrow, July 21. (Follow Fiadh on Facebook (Fiadh Vincent) and search for the video on YouTube to watch.)

Fiadh chats about shooting the video with her partner and fellow musician Christian Wallowing Bull, debuting the song at her EP release party back in May, and what’s next for the soon to be mother.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Fiadh below!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.