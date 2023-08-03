Coffee Time: Learn more about the Wyoming Army National Guard golf scramble and experience night, happening this weekend

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Seargent First Class Savino from the Wyoming Army National Guard.

SFC Savino stopped by the station to talk about the upcoming Bravo Battery Golf Tournament and Wyoming Army National Guard Experience Night, set for August 4.

Now in its second year, the scramble will give golfers a chance to hit the links with local soldiers, and the experience night will provide food and static displays of various military equipment.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with SFC Savino below for all the details.





