WhatsHappening: Bravo Battery Golf Tournament, Wyoming Army National Guard Experience Night set for August 4

(Lander, WY) – Bravo Battery, the local Wyoming Army National Guard field artillery unit, will be hosting a golf scramble on August 4, as well as a “Guard Experience Night,” complete with static displays of missile trucks, grenade launchers and other military equipment.

The golf scramble will be in teams of four with two soldiers, with the shotgun starting at 1 PM.

(Register at the Lander Golf Course or call 332-4653. $40 entry fee.)

The static equipment displays will be at Palace Pharmacy and Bomgaars from 1-4 PM.

At 5 PM, the Wyoming Army National Guard “Guard Experience Night” will take place at the Armory located at 31 Leedy Drive in Lander.

There will be pizza, pop, games, equipment, machine guns, and grenade launchers, and folks will have the chance to meet local Guard members

If possible, RSVP to SFC Savino at 349-3127.

