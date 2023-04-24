Coffee Time: Learn more about how your kiddo can apply for the ‘Jim Ratz Climb the Grand’ scholarship

Vince Tropea
2021 Jim Ratz Climb the Grand Scholarship recipients Garrick McDonald, Jessica Baron, and Shayla Babbits (not pictured Aidan Jones) pose on the peak of the Grand Teton. h/t Shayla Babbits.

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Justin Iskra from the Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance, who stopped by to talk about the Jim Ratz Memorial Climb the Grand scholarship, now available to Fremont County high schoolers.

Iskra gave us the history of the scholarship, which enables four students to have the opportunity to experience a four-day guided experience climbing the Grand Teton.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Iskra below for all the details!

