Coffee Time: Learn more about Central Wyoming Regional Airport’s strong 2023, plans for the future from Kyle Butterfield

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Kyle Butterfield, Riverton’s City Administrator and member of the Fremont Air Service Team who works with the Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

Butterfield stopped by to chat about CWRA’s strong showing for 2023 after they finished the year with 15,375 emplacements, the 4th highest year since 2002.

Butterfield also talks about planning more community events at the CWRA like the Santa Fly In back in December, as well as the potential for a larger schedule frequency to meet the needs of Fremont flyers.

