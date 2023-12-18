VIDEO: Hundreds attended Santa’s fly-in to Central Wyoming Regional Airport

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton and Fremont County kiddos and their families were in for a treat on Saturday, December 16, as the man in red himself stopped by the Central Wyoming Regional Airport to spread some Christmas cheer and get in some last minute wish lists.

While preparing for his big days of toy delivery on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, Santa made a pit stop layover at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport, and his buddies at Guardian Flight Wyoming even let his reindeer take a break to give him a VIP entrance in one of their helicopters!

We’re sure Rudolph and the gang were VERY happy to get some rest, but not as happy as the kids in attendance, who got to see Santa pop out of the helicopter after landing and immediately start singing “Jingle Bells” to cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

In addition to an unforgettable moment with Santa, families also were treated to snacks, crafts, kids games and horse-drawn rides around the airport.

Arnie Zertuche, one of the airport operators working during the event, said the whole thing was “really exciting to see” in terms of how many people showed up.

“We didn’t expect this many people,” Zertuche commented, adding that he is already excited for the 2024 visit. “Wait until next year!”

Check out some more photos of all the Christmas fun below!

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10