Coffee Time: Lander Pipe Band invited to perform at 2025 D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Melissa Bautz and Bobby Johnston from the Lander Pipe Band.

Bautz and Johnston not only filled us in the history of the Pipe Band, the Band’s recent name change, and how they personally got interested in pipe and drum music, but also shared some very big news; the Lander Pipe Band has been invited to Normandy, France for a D-Day commemoration event in 2025! h/t Lander Pipe Band

As it stands though, the invitation is just that, an invitation, and the Pipe Band will have to ultimately raise $130,000 (and secure a down payment by early 2024) to send the 12 youth members, their 8 guardians, and the 6 adult members to France.

Bautz and Johnston break down the costs and timeline in the interview, and also share what the itinerary would look like if the band is able to attend the event.

While they know $130,000 is a big ask, the Pipe Band hopes the community can come together to help ensure these young musicians get the experience of a lifetime.

You can donate by scanning/following the QR code in the image above, or by clicking here.

(Bautz also explains that if they don’t raise the required amount of money in time, any donations will then go toward sending the Pipe Band to the Highland Games in Scotland, so no matter what it all goes toward a great cause!)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Bautz and Johnston below for all the information.

(Click here to check out the time members of the Lander Pipe Band performed in the KOVE studio!)

