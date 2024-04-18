Coffee Time: Grocery shopping in Lander is about to get more inclusive following upcoming ‘Caroline’s Carts’ community celebration

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Amber Peckham-Jones and Sarah Reilley.

They stopped by to talk about the Caroline’s Carts Community Celebration taking place on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 1pm, at Mr. D’s in Lander.

Caroline’s Carts is a program that makes adaptive shopping carts created for special needs individuals, and both Mr. D’s and Safeway stores in Lander will now each have one of these carts.

Advertisement

More information about the program and event is in the poster and Coffee Time interview below!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.