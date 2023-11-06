Coffee Time: Get a sneak peak (listen?) of the LVHS musical ‘The Addams Family: School Edition’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with some of the folks from Lander Valley High School’s 2023 musical production of “The Addams Family: School Edition.” h/t LVHS h/t LVHS h/t LVHS



The musical will be performed at the LVHS auditorium on November 9, 10, and 11 at 7:00 PM, and is free to the public (but donations are welcome).

Musical Director Angela Pettibone filled us in on the specifics of the production, which will have a brand new, two story set that was funded in part by a recent, generous donation from the LOR Foundation.

We also got a scene/song teaser from the following students: Grace Butler, Meesha Prine, Lizzie Whiting, Eden Law, Finn Gebhart, Brett Pettibone, Seth Hoyt, David Susanka, James Susanka, and Sam Bush.

To hear all about the musical, the LOR donation and the teaser from the students, check out the full Coffee Time interview below.





