Coffee Time: George Abeyta talks Eagle Spirit Singers & Dancers, acting on hit Amazon Prime series, being featured in award-winning photo, much more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with George Abeyta, who many may recognize as one of the driving forces and MC voice behind the Eagle Spirit Singers and Dancers.

Abeyta can be seen in the above featured image (which was chosen as the 2nd place finisher for Best Photograph at the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards), where he and the Eagle Spirit Singers and Dancers performed at the Bossert Collective mural unveiling ceremony.

In addition to talking about that ceremony (which featured artwork from his daughter Talissa), Abeyta discussed the many ceremonies and events the Eagle Spirit Dancers are a part of, as well as the group’s makeup and history.

Also discussed was Abeyta and the Eagle Spirit crew’s appearance in the hit sci-fi western Outer Range on Amazon Prime, starring Academy Award nominated actor Josh Brolin.

Abeyta’s distinct voice and the Eagle Spirit Singers and Dancers can be enjoyed in Episode 7 of the series, titled “The Unknown.”

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Abeyta below!





