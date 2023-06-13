County 10 received 16 awards at annual Wyoming Association of Broadcasters convention

(Fremont County, WY) – Numerous broadcasters from across the Cowboy State descended upon Cheyenne for the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters’ annual convention this past weekend.

County 10, owner of 97.5 KDLY and KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM in Lander along with 105.1 Jack FM (KTUG) in Riverton, is only in its second year of broadcasting and earned 16 awards, including Station of the Year for Jack FM.

KTUG – Best Commercial Campaign 1st and 2nd places, Best Play by Play 1st place, Best Public Service 2nd place, Best Online Only Video 1st place & Station of the Year.

KOVE – Best Single Commercial 2nd place, Best Radio Show 1st place, Best Sports Coverage 1st place, Best News Reporter 1st and 2nd places, Local News Talk 1st and 2nd places & Best Photography 2nd place.

KDLY – Best Radio Show 2nd place & Best Online Only Video 2nd place.

“I’m so proud of this team and their hard work,” said County 10 CEO Will Hill. “It feels great to have all that effort recognized by our peers.”

All awards were in the Small/Medium Market Category.

This is nothing new for Fremont County, as local stations have received numerous accolades for years.

In addition to the broadcaster awards ceremony, special recognition was given to the Association Director, Laura Grott, who has served since 1996. She received the Kerm Kath Friend of Broadcasting Award during the banquet.

“I was extremely honored to receive the Kerm Kath Friend of Broadcasting Award,” Laura shared. “The award recognizes people that have been friends of broadcasters by supporting broadcast initiatives, develop future broadcasters, and are overall supporters of the industry. I am so fortunate to be able to work with Wyoming’s broadcasters every day! Our awards banquet is an opportunity to recognize the broadcasters with all of the amazing work they do throughout the year to serve their community.”

Kent Smith of Smith Broadcasting, owner of KYCN and KZEW radio stations in Wheatland, was also inducted into the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday night.