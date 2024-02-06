Coffee Time: Gear up for the 40th annual Farm and Ranch Days!

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Chance Marshall, Fremont County Agriculture Agent and one of the organizers for the University of Wyoming Extension 40th Annual Farm and Ranch Days.

Marshall filled us in on what folks can expect of the two day informational event taking place on February 7 and 8 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Marshall below for all the details!

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.