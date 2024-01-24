40th Annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days Feb. 7-8

University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton Feb. 7-8 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

All events are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:45 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days.

Workshop topics include topics such as livestock management, succession planning, pest control, predator management, and hay analysis. A full schedule can be viewed here.

Presenters include representatives of the University of Wyoming, National Cattleman’s Beef Association, Fremont County Weed and Pest District, Farm Credit Services of America, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and Fremont County Trappers.

Chandler Mulvaney, Director of Grassroots Advocacy, National Cattleman’s Beef Association (NCBA), will provide Wednesday’s keynote address. Mulvaney is a fourth-generation Polled Hereford cattle producer from Auburn, Alabama, who will be discussing Advocacy in Action. As the Director of Grassroots Advocacy and Spokesperson Development for the NCBA, Chandler actively works to empower beef community members to be more engaged in sharing their story, while developing key spokespeople who can confidently represent the beef industry on social media, in everyday conversations, or in-front of a camera.

Thursday’s keynote speaker is Bret Reed. Brent is a Corporate Comedian with over 30 years of Comedy/Speaking Experience. He shares his story of struggling with depression and suicide. He will be sharing insight, garnering some laughs and shedding light on the importance of positive mental health in agriculture.

A four-session private pesticide applicator program will be available Thursday. Participants who complete the program are eligible for the issuance or renewal of their Wyoming private pesticide applicator licenses.

For more information, email Marshall at [email protected] or call (307) 332-2363 or (307) 857-3654.