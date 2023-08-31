Coffee Time: FCSD #1 Superintendent Mike Harris talks new position, 2023/24 school year

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Mike Harris, the new Superintendent for Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

Superintendent Harris was chosen for the role back February, and this past week marks his first days in the position for the 2023/24 school year.

Superintendent Harris talks about his Wyoming roots, his time working as an educator, and what he looks forward to going into this new school year.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Superintendent Harris below!





