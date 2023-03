(Lander, WY) – Mike Harris has been named the new superintendent for Fremont County School District (FCSD #1), after a recent search and community forums.

The school board approved his selection at the Tuesday, February 28 meeting.

Mike begins his new duties on July 1 but will be working with Dr. Barker to ensure a smooth and effective transition takes place, according to a message shared on the district website.

Congratulations Superintendent Harris!