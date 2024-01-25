More

    Coffee Time: FCSD #1 family resource center celebrated soft opening this week; tune in for details

    Vince Tropea
    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

    Jacobson stopped by to talk about this week’s soft opening for the district’s Family Resource Center, located at 626 Washington Street.

    Jacobson has visited with Coffee Time in the past to talk about various family engagement night events held at the center so far in the 2023/24 school year, but the center now has a designated space and regular hours of operation (M-Th, 8:30-9:30am and 3:30-4:30pm).

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Jacobson below for all the details!


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

