Coffee Time: Tune in before attending tonight’s FCSD #1 family engagement night presentation on executive functioning

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

Jacobson stopped by to talk about tonight’s presentation on Executive Functioning, which will take place at the Family Resource Center, located at 626 Washington Street, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM.

The screening is a part of a series of family engagement nights for the district that will take place at the new Family Resource Center located at the address above.

Refreshments and child care will be provided.

To learn more about screening, the Center, and upcoming family engagement events, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Jacobson below!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

