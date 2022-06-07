Coffee Time: County Clerk Julie Freese fills us in on tonight’s visit from Secretary of State Ed Buchanan

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese stopped by 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about tonight’s visit from Secretary of State Ed Buchanan here in Lander.

Secretary Buchanan will be presenting information and data regarding Election security and integrity in Wyoming at the event, which begins promptly at 6:00 PM in the LVHS auditorium.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask Secretary Buchanan questions about the subject as well.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Freese below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.