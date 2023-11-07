Coffee Time: Catch up with local Veterans about all things Veterans Day 2023 in Lander

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Keith Trouwborst and Bob and Janet Keiser from the Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary and American Legion Don Stough Post 33.

Trouwborst and the Keisers stopped by to talk about all things Veterans Day for 2023 in Lander.

The annual Avenue of Flags flag raising will begin on Thursday before the observance of Veterans Day on Friday.

On Friday, the VFW will be offering a free community brunch from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the Lander Valley High School Veterans Day assembly at 1:00 PM.

Then on Saturday, November 11, the official Veterans Day, folks in Lander can expect the “big booms” from cannonfire at 5:00 AM, which coincides with the 7:00 AM firing at the Arlington National Cemetery ceremony.

To hear all about these events and some local scholarships available to students, check out the full Coffee Time interview below!





